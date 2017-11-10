Voice Actor Behind Chester Cheetah Cheesed Off Over Neighbor’s Yappy Dogs, Files Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The gravely voice behind a popular, cartoon animal brand ambassador finds himself in a legal brawl with some canine defendants who have pretty serious voices of their own.

Voice actor Adam Leadbeater, best known for his portrayal of Cheetos spokes-animal Chester Cheetah, and his wife have filed a lawsuit against a neighbor whose dogs, they claim, are a noisy nuisance they’ve been tolerating too long. They are also suing the city for allegedly doing nothing about the noise.

Leadbeater, who has also appeared in HBO’s “True Blood” and voiced characters in several “Star Wars” video games, and his wife Naral filed the lawsuit this week against their neighbor James Hansen and the City of Los Angeles.

The couple believes Hansen owns at least two dogs, possibly a large German Shepherd and a Chihuahua.

According to the lawsuit, “Hansen’s dogs bark and create excessive noise throughout all hours of the day and night, often exceeding more than 10 minutes without interruption,” as many as 15 times a day.

The Leadbeaters’ court papers say the couple has been deprived of sleep and that they cannot enjoy their own backyard because of the barking.

The couple says Hansen’s disregard for the matter is evidenced by his failure to appear at a hearing on the issue last December.

They also claim someone representing the city told them their case was closed because the hearing had been held more than four months prior, which is not a provision in the municipal code, City News Service asserts.