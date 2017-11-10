SWAT Standoff With Man Barricaded In South LA Home

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man, possibly armed, was holed up inside a home in South Los Angeles for several hours over a possible domestic issue, a police officer said.
Officers were dispatched at 8:42 a.m. Friday in response to an “assault with a deadly weapon suspect” call to the area of 70th Street and Cimmaron Street, said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.
A SWAT team was called to the location and is in the process of negotiating with the suspect to come out of the residence.
No evacuations had been issued as of 1 p.m. There were no reported injuries.