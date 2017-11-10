Louis C.K. Admits To Sexual Misconduct: ‘These Stories Are True’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Louis C.K. has admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations brought against him by five women were true.

In a statement Friday, the comedian confessed that the allegations detailed in a New York Times report occurred.

“These stories are true,” C.K. wrote. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d*** without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*** isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them.”

On Friday, the distributor for Louis C.K.’s new film “I Love You, Daddy” cancelled the nationwide release. Netflix also announced it had dumped a planned stand-up special with C.K.

Read the full statement below: