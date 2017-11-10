Glendale Police Bust 2 Burglars Who Wore Reagan Masks

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Glendale Police nabbed two burglars with an interesting choice of disgises.

The two men they were looking for commit their crime wearing Ronald Reagan masks.

That has many people scratching their heads.

“It’s very weird,” said one man.

“You’d think they would do Trump masks,” said a woman.

Police believe around 9 a.m. Monday, the two wore masks of the Gipper as they climbed onto the first floor balcony and got inside an apartment on North Kenwood Avenue.

Reagan masks? Just like a scene out of the 1991 movie “Point Break” about bank robbers who wore masks of the ex-presidents Nixon, Johnson, Carter and the aforementioned Reagan.

But these thieves aren’t Patrick Swayze or Keanu Reeves.

Officers were on their way when someone saw the two men run out of the apartment towards a car nearby. When police arrived, they spotted this 2018 Mercedes C300 with a 17-year-old driver and the 18 and 20 year-olds inside.

Here’s also what was inside: two Ronald Reagan masks, a replica gun, jewelry, credit cards and other stolen loot belonging to the victim.

“By now, they should’ve grown up and know what’s wrong, what’s good, they’re breaking the law and stealing things from people.” said a woman.

Police released pictures of the Ronald Reagan masks that were used in the burglary to see if there are other crimes connected to the men.

“They should get the full punishment, they did the crime, they do the time” said one man.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of the two men, or know anything about their possible crimes, you’re asked to call Glendale Police

.