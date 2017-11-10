‘ER’ Star Anthony Edwards Says He Was Sexually Abused As Teen Actor By Hollywood Bigwig

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — “ER” star Anthony Edwards is now speaking out about alleged sexual abuse he says began when he was a young teenager.

And, as KCAL9’s Peter Daut reports, the man Edwards is accusing of abusing him is another well-known figure in Hollywood.

Edwards is accusing director-writer-and producer Gary Goddard of molesting him more than four decades ago.

Whether it was as Goose in the smash film “Top Gun” or the steady and assured doc Mark Greene on “ER,” Edwards beings honesty to the roles he plays.

But in a new heartfelt essay posted in “Medium” titled “Yes, Mom, There Is Something Wrong,” the actor talks about being just 14-years-old when his mother, “Opened the door for me to answer honestly about the rumors she had heard about Gary Goddard — who was my mentor, teacher and friend– being a pedophile.”

Edwards says he was not honest back then and denied the rumors due to “complete panic.”

Goddard, now 63, is a film director, writer and producer behind such movies as “Masters of the Universe.”

Edwards says he was just 12 when he met Goddard, who was almost a decade older.

“One of the most tragic effects of sexual abuse in children is that the victims often feel deeply responsible — as if it is somehow their fault. Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me.”

“It just eats them up,” said marriage and family therapist Laura Rhodes Levin.

She says victims of abuse often hold onto guilt and shame and finally break their silence after they realize it is not their fault.

“At some point you just can’t take it any more. and you have to tell someone,” she says.

Edwards writes he came face-to-face with Goddard 22 years ago at an airport and confronted him.

Edwards claims Goddard was remorseful, and said he’d gotten help.

Goddard is denying all of Edwards’ claims. A spokesman for him issued a statement, disputing the allegations:

“Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him. Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony’s acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations.”

In 2014, Goddard and “X-Men” director Bryan Singer were named in lawsuits alleging abuse of two boys.

Those lawsuits were later voluntarily dismissed.

Edwards says he sought therapy and is now finally coming to terms with the conversation he wishes he could have had with his mom when he was 14.