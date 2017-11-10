Distributor Cancels Release Of Louis C.K. Film, Netflix Dumps His Stand-Up Special

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The distributor for Louis C.K.’s new film “I Love You, Daddy” has cancelled the release after the comedian was accused of sexual misconduct by five women.
In a one-sentence statement Friday morning, The Orchard wrote it “will not be moving forward with the release of ‘I Love You, Daddy.’”
The film was scheduled for a limited nationwide release on Nov. 17.
On Thursday, the New York Times published a piece in which five female comedians accused K.C. of sexual misconduct. The accusers, allege that C.K. either masturbated in front of them or asked them if he could. The alleged misconduct goes back to 2002. In one case, comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov claim that C.K. invited them to his hotel room at a comedy festival in Colorado.
The story also alleges that C.K.’s longtime manager, Dave Becky, may have possibly put pressure on the women to keep quiet about the incidents. Becky denied doing so.
C.K. and his publicist declined to comment for the story.
Just ahead of the Times story, The Orchard canceled the premiere of “I Love You, Daddy,” hours before it was set to take place Thursday evening at the Paris Theater in New York City. C.K’s appearance on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Thursday was also canceled.
Also Friday, Netflix announced it had cancelled a planned stand-up special with C.K., according to the Hollywood Reporter. It was the second such special, the first of which came out in April. On Thursday, HBO announced that it was pulling all of C.K.’s specials from its on-demand services and dropping him from an upcoming stand-up special, the Hollywood Reporter said.
The controversial “I Love You, Daddy,” which C.K. wrote and directed, is about a 17-year-old girl, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, who falls for a 68-year-old filmmaker, played by John Malkovich. It also stars Helen Hunt, Charlie Day and C.K. himself.