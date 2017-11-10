Best 2017 Veterans Day Events In Los Angeles

Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to publicly honor our country’s veterans including members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard. This official holiday, which was originally known as Armistice Day to commemorate World War I vets, is now nationally observed each year on November 11. This year, there are an abundance of Veterans Day commemorations throughout Los Angeles including parades, ceremonies and observances. Local events give the public a chance to acknowledge our war heroes and reflect on this day.



San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade

Mission Blvd. & Laurel Canyon Blvd.

Mission Hills, CA 91345

www.sfvveteransdayparade.com

Date: November 11, 2017 at 11:11am Mission Blvd. & Laurel Canyon Blvd.Mission Hills, CA 91345Date: November 11, 2017 at 11:11am To commemorate our veterans, attend The San Fernando Valley’s Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2017. The parade, which begins at 11:11am on Mission Blvd. and Laurel Canyon Blvd. in the City of Mission Hills, will honor those past and present who have given our country freedom and security. In past years, the parade has included over 120 veteran groups, many high school marching bands, and other wartime dedications. The parade will start at the corner of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and San Fernando Mission Blvd, then go down Laurel Canyon Blvd. for 1.1 miles and end at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center and Park at 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Pacoima (corner of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Paxton St.). After that, there will be a carnival at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center.



Long Beach Veterans Day Parade

Atlantic Ave. Between Artesia and Harding Street.

Long Beach, CA 90805

www.lbveteransdayparade.com

Date: November 11, 2017 at 10am Atlantic Ave. Between Artesia and Harding Street.Long Beach, CA 90805Date: November 11, 2017 at 10am Now in its 21st year, the The Long Beach Veterans Day Parade has grown over the years beyond what former Councilman Jerry Shultz imagined back in 1996 when it started. With an original goal to create a patriotic event in Long Beach, the parade now attracts around 15,000 people to honor and commemorate veterans and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This year, the parade has a military grand marshal, a honorary grand marshal and a celebrity grand marshal. Now, more than ever, the goal is to let our troops know how much they are supported and appreciated, and this parade seeks to do that. For more information the location, parade routes, parking and more, visit www.lbveteransdayparade.com.



Annual La Habra Veterans Day Event

La Habra Community Center

101 W. La Habra Blvd.

La Habra, CA 90631

(562) 383-4200

www.lahabracity.com

Date: November 11, 2017, at 11 a.m La Habra Community Center101 W. La Habra Blvd.La Habra, CA 90631(562) 383-4200Date: November 11, 2017, at 11 a.m Named a Purple Heart City, La Habra businesses and community members will be honoring men and women that served our military again this year. This year’s event will take place on Veteran’s Day and will start with a musical performance by the Gaslight Chorus. Following that, there will the main event at 11am, which will honor those who have served in military conflicts between 1976 and 2001. The main keynote speaker will be Henry DiCarlo.



Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Veterans Day Commemoration

40 Presidential Dr.

Simi Valley, CA 93065

(805) 522-2977

www.reaganfoundation.org

Date: November 10, 2017 40 Presidential Dr.Simi Valley, CA 93065(805) 522-2977Date: November 10, 2017 To honor the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library will host its annual Veterans Day event again on November 10th. Located outdoors, the day’s activities include a live musical entertainment, a civil war encampment, a military vehicle display and a program honoring all branches of our military. The special program will begin at 10 am in the main auditorium, and will feature an honor guard, live music, and a keynote speaker remarks by Bryan Anderson. Following the program, they will be showing the documentary The Weight of Honor a documentary by Stephanie Seldin Howard. The film follows along as five caregivers offer 24/7 care to their catastrophically wounded veterans. Filmed over 5 years, the women show their struggles and hopes for the future, giving a voice to these often overlooked caregivers.



City of Palmdale Veterans Day Ceremony

Palmdale Amphitheatre at Marie Kerr Park

2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Palmdale, CA 93551

(661) 524-6408

www.avwall.org

Date: November 8 – 13, 2017 starting at 8 a.m. Palmdale Amphitheatre at Marie Kerr Park2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.Palmdale, CA 93551(661) 524-6408Date: November 8 – 13, 2017 starting at 8 a.m. The Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial for the Antelope Valley (AV Wall) will be on display with viewings running from November 8 to the 13th this year. There will also be a Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11th at 11am to kick things off at the Palmdale Amphitheater.



Veterans Day at Richard Nixon Presidential Museum & Library

18001 Yorba Linda Blvd.

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

(714) 993-5075

www.nixonfoundation.org

Date: November 11 & 12, 2017 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd.Yorba Linda, CA 92886(714) 993-5075Date: November 11 & 12, 2017 The Richard Nixon Library has a patriotic program this year to commemorate Veterans Day that will honor all veterans who have served this nation. On Veterans Day this year, this free event will offer a ceremony on November 11th at 11am with a formal presentation of colors, a singing of the National Anthem, as well as a conversation with Air Force Colonel (Ret.) Wayne Scott. Performances by the Villa Park High School Jazz Ensemble, Orange High School Concert Choir, Santa Ana College Singers and Orange Community Master Chorale will follow. Then, on November 12th, there will be a concert by the Placentia Symphonic Band. The acclaimed 90 member band will perform patriotic songs in the magnificent White House East Room. The show is open and free to the public.



Battleship USS Iowa Museum’s Veterans Appreciation

250 S. Harbor Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90731

(877) 446-9261

www.pacificbattleship.com

Date: November 11, 2017 at 10:30am 250 S. Harbor Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90731(877) 446-9261Date: November 11, 2017 at 10:30am The Battleship Iowa Museum honors veterans every day, but today in particular. In partnership with the City of Los Angeles and the Port of Los Angeles, the Battleship USS Iowa Museum is hosting a Veterans Appreciation with kick-off ceremonies starting on November 11 at 11am. Join Battleship IOWA’s Curator Dave Way on a never before seen four and a half tour tour of the Battleship IOWA. Also on November 11th, there is the official Veteran’s Day Festival & Concert, starting at 11 a.m. Battleship IOWA & The Black Knight Patrol will be presenting the 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Music Festival as they help to thank all those who’ve served! Admission to the festival is free and all are welcome! Related: Learn About The Military History Of The Pacific Coast At Fort MacArthur



