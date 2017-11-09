Water Main Break Floods Gardena Streets, Shopping Center

(credit: Pete Demetriou/CBS)

GARDENA (CBSLA) — Several streets were flooded in Gardena after a 12-inch water main ruptured overnight.

The break at Rosecrans and Vermont avenues was reported just after 11 p.m., Gardena police said.

Crews are on the scene and have shut down water service to the area, but water continues to bubble out of the streets and sidewalks six hours later.

Three streets and a shopping center near the intersection are flooded, and eastbound Rosecrans is closed to traffic past Normandie. The water in a parking lot near a Jack in the Box restaurant was several inches deep, and even though the restaurant is open, they say they have not been able to serve customers.

