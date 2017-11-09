Multiple Fights Break Out At Inland Empire High School

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Extreme violence at an Inland Empire high school Thursday.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Tina Patel reports, eight fights broke out at Cajon High School in San Bernardino. Students recorded them all on their phones.
Students said they had never seen anything like it at the high school and no one seemed to be sure what started it all.
The fights that broke out in the middle of the day happened inside the hallways and out in the courtyard. Some of the fights involved boys. Others involved girls.
It got pretty violent at times — with hair being pulled and people being knocked down on the ground.
Staff members and security officers tried to step in to separate students. At one point they carried a 14-year-old boy who looked like he might have been knocked out.
KCAL9/CBS2 reached out to the school district to find out more about what happened but they had not responded as of Thursday night.
Students are off for Veterans Day Friday. No word on if there will be extra security on Monday when students return.