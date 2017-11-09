SpaceX Rocket Engine Explodes During Test In Texas

Filed Under: SpaceX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A rocket engine being developed by Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based SpaceX exploded during a test in Texas Sunday.

The Washington Post reports the Merlin engine exploded during a “qualification test.” In a statement, SpaceX said no one was hurt and the engine in question is new and has not been flown yet. The Merlin engine would be used to power a future version of the multimillion-dollar SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, SpaceX said.

In September 2016, the Falcon 9 rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida while it was being fueled ahead of a standard pre-launch test. SpaceX said the explosion occurred around the upper-stage oxygen tank.

In June 2015, a Falcon loaded with space station supplies disintegrated shortly after liftoff. SpaceX determined that a support strut broke.

The Falcon 9 is used to launch commercial satellites and deliver cargo to the International Space Station. In March, SpaceX successfully began using recycled Falcon 9 rockets for its launches. The recycled rockets help reduce costs and speed up flights.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch