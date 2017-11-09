Rubber Bullets Fired On Carjacking Suspect In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA/AP) — A carjacking suspect who allegedly took an officer’s gun during a scuffle was hit by rubber bullets, then wrangled by a K9 officer before finally being taken into custody.
After the chase ended just before 11 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Seventh Street in Long Beach, footage from Sky 2 showed the 27-year-old suspect standing defiantly outside his car, then collapsing as he was hit with rubber bullets.
He was on the ground for 20 minutes before the SWAT team sent in a dog to get control of the suspect.
Officers began chasing the car because they suspected it was stolen. Long Beach police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt says the suspect managed to take an officer’s weapon as they struggled, then broke free and stole another car at gunpoint.
The officer is expected to be OK. Officials did not say whether the service revolver was fired at any point.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)