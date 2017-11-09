Louis CK Movie Premiere, Colbert Appearance Abruptly Canceled

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The premiere of Louis C.K.’s new movie “I Love You, Daddy,” along with his appearance on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” were canceled Thursday ahead of a possible New York Times story that was expected to be published regarding the comedian.
Variety reports that “I Love You, Daddy” distributor The Orchard canceled the New York Times premiere hours before it was set to take place Thursday evening at the Paris Theatre.
Furthermore, C.K.’s appearance on Colbert Thursday was also abruptly canceled. He was replaced by actor William H. Macy, who had been previously scheduled to appear on the show Friday.
The cancellations came after sources told Variety the New York Times is set to break a story about C.K. and allegations of sexual harassment.
The controversial “I Love You, Daddy,” which C.K. wrote and directed, is about a 17-year-old girl, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, who falls for a 68-year-old filmmaker, played by John Malkovich. It also stars Helen Hunt, Charlie Day and C.K. himself.