LAPD Drops Investigation Into Corey Feldman’s Sex Abuse Claims

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police said Thursday they are no longer pursuing an investigation into claims made by actor Corey Feldman that he was sexually abused while working as a child actor in Hollywood, saying the allegations are beyond the statute of limitations.

Feldman has talked for years about being a victim of pedophiles in Hollywood, but earlier this week, he made a formal report to police.

The LAPD issued a statement Thursday, saying the agency is “committed to protecting victims of sexual assault and will thoroughly investigate any report of a sex-related crime.”

“In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery Homicide detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case,” according to the LAPD. “However, the LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out-of-statute assault report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior.

FULL COVERAGE: The Harvey Weinstein Fallout

“The latest rash of sexual assault reports are particularly troubling and the LAPD encourages and will gladly take a report from anyone who feels they may be a victim.”

Feldman responded on his Twitter page, writing, “Maybe now u will believe me when I say I need 2 do it my way.”

In his 2013 autobiography, Feldman talked about being molested as a child actor. He also claimed his friend, the late Corey Haim, was also molested as a child. He has become more outspoken in recent weeks in light of sexual harassment and abuse allegations made against celebrities such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Feldman, now 46, has said he is trying to generate funding for a movie he wants to produce about pedophilia in Hollywood, a film that would expose alleged offenders. He told CNN this week he gave the LAPD specific names, but he has not identified any alleged offenders publicly.

Feldman is best known for such 1980s movies as “The Goonies,” “Stand By Me” and “The Lost Boys.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)