Silfverberg’s 2 Goals Lead Ducks Past Canucks, 4-1

ANAHEIM (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored twice in 35 seconds and the Anaheim Ducks used three power-play goals to snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Brandon Montour and Hampus Lindholm also scored for Anaheim. Backup goalie Ryan Miller made 19 saves.

Sven Baertschi scored for Vancouver. The Ducks peppered Jacob Markstrom with 34 shots on goal.

The Ducks began the night ranked 30th in the NHL in power-play efficiency. They had scored more than one power-play goal in a game only once all season.

Silfverberg scored both his goals early in the third period. He was left alone 10 feet from the Vancouver net and flicked in a pass from Rickard Rakell just 30 seconds into the period. Silfverberg knocked in his second on a rebound of a shot taken by Andrew Cogliano.

Anaheim took a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Corey Perry found Montour all alone between the circles and the defenseman fired in a wrist shot.

The Ducks tied the score at 1 late in the first on a two-man advantage. After a flurry around the net, Lindholm whipped a shot from about 12 feet out that deflected in off the skate of Markstrom.

Anaheim controlled the game in the early going, but Vancouver still struck first. Kevin Bieksa was trying to clear the puck from a few feet in front of the net but instead it went right to Baertschi, who flicked it in between Miller’s skates.

To that point, the Ducks had outshot the Canucks 9-3.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Head to San Jose to play the Sharks on Saturday.

Ducks: Stay home to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

