Deputy Hurt In East LA Wreck That Downed Power Lines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to a hospital following a crash that also downed power lines in East L.A. Thursday afternoon.
At about 1:15 p.m., a deputy riding in his SUV with a K-9 was involved in a crash in the area of City Terrace Drive and Rogers Street that brought down power lines.
The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. The K-9 was not hurt.
The cause and circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. Just before 2 p.m., a CBS2 chopper captured footage of downed power lines sending flaring sparks in the street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene as well.