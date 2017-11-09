Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – November 10

What You’re Doing This Weekend in LA

By Ramon Gonzales

(Credit: DesignerCon)

With the time change and the extra hour of sleep, this week might have started to drag. With the sun setting at 5, everyone is understandably thrown and likely ready for a few days off. In order to spend your time wisely during the reset period, it’s best to have a plan on what to do to ensure you meet Monday ready to go. Here is a quick list of ideas for some well-deserved R & R throughout Los Angeles.

FRIDAY

Bruno Mars

The Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90305

(213) 480-3232

http://www.thelaforum.com

Regarded as a consummate showman, Bruno Mars will finish out a run of four sold out nights at The Fabulous Forum this weekend. Marking the Los Angeles stop of his 24k Magic World Tour, the excitement leading up to the string of shows has been infectious. Combining the spectacle of grand scale production with Bruno’s unparalleled musical talent ensures that this will be party from the very first note played. Even with tickets being sold out, the quality of the performance Mars gives really does merit looking at the secondary market for tickets, even if it means forking over the extra dough.

SATURDAY

Latino Comics Expo

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

628 Alamitos Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 437-1689

http://molaa.org/latino-comics-expo-2017

The very first expo of its kind, the Latino Comic Expo is dedicated entirely to the writers; animators, publishers, and industry professionals within the business that help showcase the Latino contribution. While the aim is to give a unique platform to community, the environment is inclusive of all people that can appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into the development of comic books and graphic novels. In addition to meeting with the creators and illustrators, guests can sit in on panel discussions and forums that highlight everything from crowd funding to self-publishing and even a historical presentation or two to provide some context. The expo runs all weekend and is a great opportunity to get your hands on some cool art with a healthy dose of cultural appreciation.

(Credit: Artists & Fleas)

Artists & Fleas

1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA. 90291

https://www.artistsandfleas.com

While Artists and Fleas embraces the concept of a traditional flea market, the quality of vendors showcasing their wares is just too good to make this your typical collection of junk. From vintage fashion to collectibles to cosmetics and even housewares, the assortment of participants focuses less on quantity and much more on, well. Paired perfectly with the stylish nook of Abbott Kinney, each of the vendors’ displays aims to make the gift section of contemporary lifestyle magazines. With food trucks waiting in the wings to keep shoppers well fed, this is a great way to get your retail therapy in on a Saturday.

SUNDAY

(Credit: DesignerCon)

DesignerCon 2017

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E. Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 793-2122

http://www.pasadenacenter.com

Since 2012 DesignerCon has functioned as an open to the public, industry driven event that caters to the passionate following of pop art. Featuring more than 400 vendors, everything from toy collectibles to illustrated prints will be either on display and or available for sale. The music will be covered by a live set from renowned DJ Z-Trip and other attractions include the Secret Walla activation that provides an open canvas for revered artists to battle head-to-head in a show of skill and style. Panel discussions, special appearances, and limited edition merchandise make for additional tangibles specific to DesignerCon. For those that love the thrill of pop culture and art driven conventions, your plans for the weekend have now been cemented.

(Credit: Myles Pettengill)

MOCA Day Party

Museum of Contemporary Art (The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA)

152 N. Central Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 626-6222

http://moca.org/program/moca-day-party

As one of the most impressive cultural hubs in the city of Los Angeles the Museum of contemporary Art will be hosting a day party to celebrate the opening of the Adrián Villar Rojas: The Theater of Disappearance exhibit. The sun lit soiree will feature music from local DJs programmed by L.A.’s respected entertainment tastemaker, Spaceland. There will be a cash bar, plenty of food trucks to keep visitors nourished, and access to the Geffen Contemporary for free. The event will also feature a host of family-friendly activities designed to keep the entire crew entertained, engaged, and leaving with a bit of cultural education.