Chino Hills Man Dumps Boiling Water On Girlfriend’s Dog, Deputies Say

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Tuesday on allegations he poured boiling water on his girlfriend’s dog at least five times.
On Tuesday afternoon, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who claimed he had witnessed a man pouring boiling water into a dog cage at least five times at a home in the 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road.
The caller said the dog was yelping in pain. Furthermore, the witness told deputies he had captured the incident on video.
Arriving deputies discovered a tea kettle containing “scorching hot water,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release, while the dog’s coat was warm. The Inland Valley Humane Society was called to the scene and measured the water at 129 degrees Fahrenheit.
The suspect, Enping Qu, was arrested on a count of felony animal cruelty. A motive for the behavior was not confirmed.
The sheriff’s department said it will not immediately release video of the alleged crime pending the investigation.