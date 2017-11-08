Ex-News Anchor Accuses Kevin Spacey Of Grabbing Her Son’s Genitals

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A former news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son when he was 18 years old.

Heather Unruh made the allegations during a news conference with attorney Mitchell Garabedian in Boston, where she said the alleged incident happened in July 2016 on Nantucket while her son was drunk at a nightclub.

According to Unruh, Spacey stuck his hand in her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals. When Spacey went to the men’s room, her son ran away, Unruh said.

She said her son didn’t report the incident to police at the time because of “embarrassment and fear”, adding that “women who have come forward in the [Harvey] Weinstein case have paved the way” for her son and other alleged victims to speak out.

Police have opened an investigation into the allegations, according to Garabedian.

Unruh’s son is now a sophomore in college and a “very strong young man” living his life.

“He definitely thinks about it and he can’t erase it,” she said.

When asked what she hoped the result would be from any investigation, Unruh replied, “I wanna see Kevin Spacey go to jail”.

Last month, Unruh hinted she was “emboldened” by the Weinstein scandal to come out with her own allegations against a then-unidentified family member.

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

The dominoes are falling. My loved one will speak when ready. The headline is #KevinSpacey the #predator– this is not about him being gay. https://t.co/MWvCb8DkqU — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 30, 2017

In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Spacey has said he doesn’t remember the alleged encounter reported by BuzzFeed News last weekend but apologized if such “drunken behavior” occurred.

The cascading fallout for Spacey includes a halt to production on his Netflix series “House of Cards” and the loss of an award he was to be given later this month by The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

