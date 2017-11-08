It’s Really Serious: LA Declares Friday ‘Morrissey Day’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ahead of his highly anticipated, two-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, brooding pop megastar Morrissey is getting his very own day in the City of Angels.

Los Angeles has declared Friday, November 10th “Morrissey Day,” which seems fitting for a city that a karaoke night for Morrissey, all his own.

“Morrissey Day honors the man who put the ‘M’ in Moz Angeles, an icon whose music continues to touch and uplift countless people across the globe,” District 7 Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said in statement.

Echoing the sentiment was Mayor Eric Garcetti, who championed the former Smiths frontman’s originality that often places him as an outsider in his own songs of love lost or friendship never gained.

“Los Angeles embraces individuality, compassion and creativity, and Morrissey expresses those values in a way that moves Angelenos of all ages,” said Garcetti. “Morrissey Day celebrates an artist whose music has captivated and inspired generations of people who may not always fit in — because they were born to stand out.”

In keeping with personal taste, the Hollywood Bowl will change its food options to an all-vegetarian menu the two nights of his performances. Morrissey is a longtime vegetarian and a passionate animal rights activist who released the song and album “Meat Is Murder” with the Smiths.

Morrissey will play shows on November 10 and 11, and another eighties pop-rock star Billy Idol will open for him.

Moz cancelled his show this week in Paso Robles because it was too cold. Let’s hope the weather keeps, because heaven knows, L.A. would be miserable.