Ice That Tore Through Chino Roof Believed To Have Come From LAX-Bound Plane

CHINO (CBSLA) — A Chino home is sporting a blue tarp Wednesday to cover a hole in its roof caused by a falling chunk of ice, believed to have come from a plane that flew overhead.

The ice tore through the home’s roof and landed in a bathtub. Blanchard said it sounded like an explosion.

“We think we’re fortunate too, that it landed in the bathtub,” he said. He said he thinks with the force of the fall, the tub kept the ice from coming tearing an even bigger whole through his home.

Since the ice was not blue, it did not come from a plane’s bathroom, but may have come from a leak in a galley kitchen.

The home and the surrounding neighborhood lies in the flight path of Los Angeles International Airport, so ice has fallen in the area before. In 2006, ice crashed through the roof of a home just two miles away.

The FAA is checking radar replays to see which planes were in the area at the time of Saturday’s incident.

