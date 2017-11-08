Brentwood Shops Evacuated After Man Claims To Have Suspicious Device

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – A man claiming to have a suspicious device forced the evacuation of several stores in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, a man entered a Coffee Bean at San Vicente Boulevard and South Barrington Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. claiming to have a suspicious device. Responding officers evacuated the Coffee Bean, as well as neighboring stores. An LAPD bomb squad was called out.

The intersection was also closed.

The man was taken into custody, police said. However, no suspicious device had been located as of 8:35 a.m.

