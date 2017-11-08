Punched On Tape: Asian Model Claims Racism Provoked Attack

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Quiggle Ignacio was filming when she says a woman punched her, leaving a nasty bruise on her left cheek.

Ignacio says she was sitting in her car in an Eagle Rock parking structure on Tuesday when a woman with a baby hit her car with a shopping cart.

That’s when Ignacio says the woman started swearing at her and the man she was with joined in with racist comments.

“He said something about me being Asian, ‘you should go back to China and you’re chinky eyes, and you’re a stupid Asian, you should leave this country,’ ” Ignacio said.

Ignacio says she then got out, and tried to get video of their license plate. But the couple accused her of yelling at them in front of their child.

Ignacio says the man broke up the fight and then they drove away. She says she then went to the police station to file a report and was seen by paramedics there.

Ignacio has done some modeling and acting and also works as a registered nurse. She says she’s dealt with racism all her life, but this was especially hurtful.

“I love being Filipino, I love being Asian and I share my values, but then when something like this happens it breaks your confidence,” Ignacio said.

She says she’s scared of retaliation, but wanted to share this video in hopes someone will recognize these people and help stop the hate.

“I wants people to be aware that it happens, and there’s no reason to hurt anybody.”