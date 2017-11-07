USC Students Call For Film School To Remove Bryan Singer’s Name

Filed Under: Bryan Singer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Film students at USC are calling on university officials to remove filmmaker Bryan Singer’s name from the school’s Cinema and Media Studies division.

A Change.org petition launched by USC digital arts student Emily Halaka has amassed more than 1,300 signatures in support of a call for USC to rename its Bryan Singer Division of Cinema & Media Studies to the SCA Division of Cinema & Media Studies.

According to the petition, “It is completely unacceptable that this prestigious department within our school still carries the name of Bryan Singer, a man accused multiple times of sexual harassment, assault, and pedophilia.”

Singer, best known as the director of “The Usual Suspects” and the “X-Men” franchise, transferred to the USC School of Cinematic Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

He was accused in a 2014 lawsuit of sexual abuse by Michael Egan III, a former aspiring model and actor, who accused Singer of molesting him repeatedly in the late 1990s when aspiring actor was an underage teen.

The lawsuit was later dropped by Egan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch