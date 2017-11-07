USC Students Call For Film School To Remove Bryan Singer’s Name

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Film students at USC are calling on university officials to remove filmmaker Bryan Singer’s name from the school’s Cinema and Media Studies division.
A Change.org petition launched by USC digital arts student Emily Halaka has amassed more than 1,300 signatures in support of a call for USC to rename its Bryan Singer Division of Cinema & Media Studies to the SCA Division of Cinema & Media Studies.
According to the petition, “It is completely unacceptable that this prestigious department within our school still carries the name of Bryan Singer, a man accused multiple times of sexual harassment, assault, and pedophilia.”
Singer, best known as the director of “The Usual Suspects” and the “X-Men” franchise, transferred to the USC School of Cinematic Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York.
He was accused in a 2014 lawsuit of sexual abuse by Michael Egan III, a former aspiring model and actor, who accused Singer of molesting him repeatedly in the late 1990s when aspiring actor was an underage teen.
The lawsuit was later dropped by Egan.