‘Shameless’ Star Arrested On DUI In Burbank

Filed Under: Burbank, Local TV, Shameless

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A regular on the Showtime series “Shameless” was arrested last week in Burbank on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers conducting a traffic stop smelled marijuana coming from his car.

gettyimages 818488842 ‘Shameless’ Star Arrested On DUI In Burbank

FILE — Ethan Cutkosky in Los Angeles on July 16, 2017. (Getty Images)

Ethan Cutkosky, 18, was pulled over by Burbank police at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 after he was spotted driving erratically. Police say he was speeding, making unsafe turning movements and lane straddling.

Officers smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and Cutkosky admitted to them he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, police said. He was eventually booked on a count of suspicion of DUI. Police are waiting for the results of a blood test that Cutkosky submitted to that evening to determine what chemicals may have been in his system.

He was released from the Burbank City Jail on $5,000 bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Cutkosky has played the character of Carl Gallagher on “Shameless” since the show began its run in 2011.

Showtime is a subsidiary of CBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch