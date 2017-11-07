‘Shameless’ Star Arrested On DUI In Burbank

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A regular on the Showtime series “Shameless” was arrested last week in Burbank on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers conducting a traffic stop smelled marijuana coming from his car.
Ethan Cutkosky, 18, was pulled over by Burbank police at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 after he was spotted driving erratically. Police say he was speeding, making unsafe turning movements and lane straddling.
Officers smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and Cutkosky admitted to them he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, police said. He was eventually booked on a count of suspicion of DUI. Police are waiting for the results of a blood test that Cutkosky submitted to that evening to determine what chemicals may have been in his system.
He was released from the Burbank City Jail on $5,000 bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Cutkosky has played the character of Carl Gallagher on “Shameless” since the show began its run in 2011.
Showtime is a subsidiary of CBS.