Report: 3 UCLA Basketball Players Arrested in China On Shoplifting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LiAngelo Ball – brother of Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball — was one of three UCLA men’s basketball players arrested in China Tuesday on shoplifting allegations, ESPN reports.
Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, all freshmen, were arrested for shoplifting after being questioned for hours by police, sources told ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman.
In a statement earlier Tuesday to Bruin Report Online, UCLA said it was “aware of the matter involving UCLA student-athletes and we are gathering more information.”
UCLA is scheduled to play Georgia Tech Friday in Shanghai.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reports that Chinese police were called to the hotel where both teams are staying Tuesday morning in Hangzhou. The circumstances of the situation were not immediately confirmed.
