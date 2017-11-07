Nothing Says ‘Merry Christmas’ Like A Keg Of Ranch Dressing

LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) Just in time for the holidays, now you can get that special someone what they’ve (possibly) always wanted: a keg of ranch dressing.

Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch lovers the chance to order an entire mini-keg of the popular salad/french fries/hot wings dressing.

The price? Just $50 for a keg of ranch that is about 9.7 inches tall.

You also get some extras if you order the keg, including a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch.

The stackable keg holds up to five liters of ranch dressing and has a special FDA-approved inside coating that keeps the ranch tasting like you just poured it from the bottle.

You can pre-order the keg now before they start shipping Dec. 11.

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]

