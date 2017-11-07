Wild Police Pursuit Ends In El Sereno

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Tuesday after leading police on an hour-long pursuit on several freeways in a stolen Mustang.
The chase began before 11 p.m. Monday in the Boyle Heights area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Sky 2 captured the high-speed chase going through red lights through several cities. Officers had to back off at one point, with a police helicopter tracking the suspect overhead.
CHP took over the chase at 11:14 p.m. on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway, just north of Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk, Officer Tony Polizzi said.
CHP officers used a PIT maneuver to end the chase in El Sereno. After being forced to stop, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)