Wild Police Pursuit Ends In El Sereno

Filed Under: Boyle Heights, Car Chase, El Sereno, Police Pursuit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Tuesday after leading police on an hour-long pursuit on several freeways in a stolen Mustang.

The chase began before 11 p.m. Monday in the Boyle Heights area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sky 2 captured the high-speed chase going through red lights through several cities. Officers had to back off at one point, with a police helicopter tracking the suspect overhead.

CHP took over the chase at 11:14 p.m. on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway, just north of Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk, Officer Tony Polizzi said.

CHP officers used a PIT maneuver to end the chase in El Sereno. After being forced to stop, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch