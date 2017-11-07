Nutella Recipe Adjustment Angers Fans Of The Hazelnut Spread

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans are not loving the new recipe for Nutella.

Nutella says it adjusted its recipe to include more powdered skim milk – a change that has lightened the color of the product.

The change was detected by a German consumer-watchdog group, that says the change was probably made to make up for less cacao, but cannot confirm that theory, and Ferrero is not forced to legally disclose a change like that.

Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, has admitted to a “fine-tune” of the recipe, but they say the quality of the product remains the same.

Nutella has a rabid fan following – and they’re not happy about the changes.

If the rumors of #Nutella changing their recipe are true, I am boycotting them. pic.twitter.com/583I7virnR — Gian WHAAAAAA..? (@Talchy) November 6, 2017

Are we gonna talk about how Nutella has changed its recipe and now looks and tastes different or ??? #notokay — Jennifer (@jenniferanne89) November 7, 2017

Nutella have changed the recipe! 😱 Whyyy! If it ain't broke don't fix it! #NutellaGate pic.twitter.com/lGhKTyv5ni — Impression 🦋 (@MyImpression_) November 7, 2017