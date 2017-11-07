Nutella Recipe Adjustment Angers Fans Of The Hazelnut Spread

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans are not loving the new recipe for Nutella.

Nutella says it adjusted its recipe to include more powdered skim milk – a change that has lightened the color of the product.

The change was detected by a German consumer-watchdog group, that says the change was probably made to make up for less cacao, but cannot confirm that theory, and Ferrero is not forced to legally disclose a change like that.

Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, has admitted to a “fine-tune” of the recipe, but they say the quality of the product remains the same.

Nutella has a rabid fan following – and they’re not happy about the changes.

