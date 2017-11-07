Journalist Accuses Jesse Jackson, John Singleton Of Sexual Harassment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A journalist says she was the victim of unwanted sexual advances by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson and Hollywood filmmaker John Singleton.

Danielle Young, a writer and producer for The Root, says she had an encounter with Jackson during a photo op with him while working for a previous employer, whom Young would only describe as a “a very popular media company”.

After taking a picture, Young says Jackson grabbed her thigh and said “I like all of that right there!”, a move that Young says she giggled at but later left her “shocked”.

Her post on The Root’s website showed several photos of her with Jackson.

According to Young, a former co-worker who was present at the meeting said she also recalled inappropriate behavior by Jackson as well.

While acknowledging the alleged incident pales in comparison to allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others, Young says she felt compelled to share her story.

“Honestly, I think it’s worth it for women to speak out against men who simply can’t keep their hands to themselves,” she wrote. “Because that’s where it starts. My silence gave Jackson permission to continue grabbing at the next pair of thick thighs he liked. I’m hoping that my voice does the opposite.”

The following statement released to several media outlets on behalf of Jackson in response to the allegations: “Although Rev. Jackson does not recall the meeting three years ago, he profoundly and sincerely regrets any pain Ms. Young may have experienced.”

Young also detailed an alleged encounter with “Boyz In The Hood” director Singleton, whom she met last June during a media event for the American Black Film Festival.

After conducting an interview with Singleton, Young says he pulled her towards him, saying, ““Bring that juiciness over here”, and kissed her on the cheek – an encounter that Young says everyone in the room was still present to witness.

Later, according to Young, she agreed to take a picture with Singleton. The image she posted on Instagram shows her and Singleton close together with the caption, “Snapped this selfie with this legend while he gripped my waist and said, ‘[O]ooh I’m gonna grab on tight to you.'”

Snapped this selfie with this legend while he gripped my waist and said, "oooh I'm gonna grab on tight to you." Y'all. #JohnSingleton likes his women BBW. Word to #Drake. #DaniWorks #abff2017 A post shared by Danielle Young (@rhapsodani) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

“For me, it was a mix of two things: the casualness of his advances and the way no one in the room reacted,” wrote Young. “I normalized it and made myself believe it was no big deal.”

There was no immediate response to media requests for comment from Singleton.