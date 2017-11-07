TUESDAY'S ELECTIONS: Full Local Results | Listen To KNX 1070

Ducks Captain Getzlaf Out After Surgery On Broken Cheekbone

Filed Under: Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM (AP) — Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will be sidelined up to two months after surgery for a broken cheekbone.

The Ducks announced the extent of their latest major injury Tuesday.

Getzlaf was hit in the face by a puck early in the Ducks’ game at Carolina on Oct. 29. He has missed Anaheim’s past three games, and he had surgery Monday.

Getzlaf has one goal and six assists in six games this season for the five-time defending Pacific Division champion Ducks. He led Anaheim to the Western Conference finals last season, scoring 73 points in 74 regular-season games and adding 19 points in 17 playoff games.

The Ducks are already playing without key contributors Ryan Kesler (hip surgery), Cam Fowler (knee) and Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre syndrome).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch