Drone Video Shows Shooting, Chaos At Underground Gardena Hip-Hop Show

GARDENA (CBSLA) – Drone video obtained Tuesday shows shots being fired among several hundred people at an underground hip-hop show in Gardena last weekend in which several people were hurt.
The shooting occurred at around midnight Friday during a concert put on by the rapper Boosie in the area of South Main and East 163rd streets. Video obtained by TMZ shows the chaotic street scene when at least one man pulls out a gun. As soon as the shots are fired, the crowd scatters.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred after deputies had responded to the concert and were trying to disperse the crowd. It is unclear exactly how many suspects fired weapons.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, four people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were life-threatening. A woman was also hurt when she was struck by a motorcyclist who was fleeing the scene.
No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
WARNING: The video below contains images and language that may be disturbing to some viewers.