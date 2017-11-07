Clerk Shoots, Kills Would-Be Robber In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Police are on the scene of an armed robbery that erupted into a shootout that left one of the would-be robbers dead.
Bottle House Liquors, 6015 Norwalk Blvd., was just about to close at around 10 p.m. when two suspects entered the store, according to the Whittier Police Department.
The clerk saw one of them was armed with a handgun, so he pulled out his own handgun and shot one of the suspects, police said.
The wounded suspect died at the scene. The other suspect was unharmed and ran away, police said.
No arrests were made and no other injuries were reported.
A description of the suspect at large was not immediately available.
