Survey: LA Ranks #1 Most Stressful Commute in US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Watching the World Series was stressful for Dodgers fans, but getting to the game might have been an even bigger source of stress.

According to a new survey by staffing firm Robert Half, Los Angeles ranks first when it comes to the stress of commuting each day.

The company surveyed more than 2,700 workers from 27 major American cities.

Tiffani Clark used to commute nearly four hours a day from Huntington Beach to Burbank for work.

“You feel like you’ve had almost a full day the time you get to work,” said Clark.

Brandi Britton, Los Angeles regional vice president at Robert Half, says the study also found that some SoCal employers are sensitive to the long commutes. Clark says she’s thankful her boss is one of them.

“As long as you get the work done, we’re pretty flexible,” said Clark.

But the study also found some employers question job candidates about their commutes, worried long drives could burn them out.

“Employees are definitely talking to the candidates about how is this commute, is it truly realistic for you to make this commute,” said Britton.

Tinnar Wilson lives in L.A. but travels to Long Beach for work by train. He says that saves him headaches.

“The train is a little bit easier because it takes me about an hour and I still have time to get to work beforehand,” said Wilson.

L.A. ranks eighth in terms of average daily commute — a surprising result given the sprawl associated with Southern California.

Workers spend an average of 53.68 minutes commuting in L.A. each day – approximately four minutes higher than the national average of 49.1 minutes.

Washington, D.C. workers put up with the longest commutes in the country.

30 percent of all workers surveyed think their commute is too long.

Clark now lives closer to work with about a five mile commute and no longer has to stress about the drive.

“It’s a lot better,” said Clark. “Now we don’t have to worry about the freeways.”