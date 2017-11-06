Marilyn Manson Aims Fake Rifle At San Bernardino Crowd, Calls It ‘Act Of Theater’

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Shock rocker Marilyn Manson is defending his decision to point what appeared to be a fake rifle at a concert crowd in San Bernardino as part of his act.
Manson – confined to a wheelchair after an on-tour accident in September that left him with a broken leg – aimed what turned out to be a prop microphone at the crowd at the Glen Helen Amphitheater while being rolled around on stage as he sang “We Know Where You F—– Live”.
Photos and video of the stunt were posted to social media just hours after a gunman opened fire on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 26 people.
A statement from Manson released Monday afternoon called the performance “an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement.”
“In an era where mass shootings have become a nearly daily occurrence, this was an act of theater in an attempt to make a statement about how easily accessible semi-automatic weapons are and how seeing them has become normalized,” Manson wrote, adding the prop microphone was approved by a “police officer”.
San Bernardino was the site of a mass shooting in December 2015, when two people opened fire on the Inland Regional Center, killing 14 people and seriously injuring 22 others.