Man In All Black Found Running In Fast Lane Of 5 Freeway

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A man running on the 5 Freeway in all black clothing in the pre-dawn hours was taken into custody by police Monday.
California Highway Patrol officers were called at about 5 a.m. to the Santa Ana Freeway, near the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway interchange, CHP Officers Peter Nicholson said.
The man wore all black clothing and was running in the fast lane, Nicholson said.
Sky 2 captured several officers on the side of the freeway, where the southbound traffic was stopped until the arrest could be made. The man could not be seen underneath the officers, and there were few street lights in the area.
It’s not clear if the man had been driving a car.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)