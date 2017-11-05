Local Media Say Multiple Victims In Texas Church Shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBSLA/AP) — Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at a Baptist Church in South Texas.
Television stations KSAT and KENS report that there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at the church in Sutherland Springs, which is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.
KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.
“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said via Twitter.
A sheriff’s department dispatcher says everyone is at the scene and unavailable to comment.
KSAT has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.
