Suspect Sought After Fatal Party Bus Shooting

Filed Under: Party Bus, party bus shooting, santa monica shooting

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police are seeking suspects involved in a party bus shooting in Santa Monica that left one woman dead, and several others wounded.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Santa Monica Pier on Ocean Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

According to Santa Monica police, an altercation occurred between two groups on two different party buses. Suspects aboard the second bus pulled out weapons and opened fire.

A woman, identified as 28-year-old De’Ommie De La Cruz on a family gofundme.com page was killed and three victims were treated and transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

The suspects are described as two to three black males.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Leone (310)458-8949; Detective Cooper (310) 458-8478; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310)458-8495.

 

