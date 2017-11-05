BREAKING: Governor Says 26 Dead In Texas Church Attack | Live Coverage From CBSN | Listen To KNX 1070

Political Leaders React To Texas Church Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The heartbreak in Texas is renewing calls for Congress to act on gun control.

Sunday night California Democrats were leading the charge.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein wrote:

It’s a sentiment echoed by Sen. Kamala Harris in this tweet:

In Japan Sunday, President Trump stayed away from the issue, but had this to say about the latest massacre:

Back home in the United States, House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted:

And House Majority Leader and Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy sent out this message:

Both sides of the gun debate may use aspects of Sunday’s shooting to help make their case. Investigators say the gunman used an assault-style rifle which may have contributed to the high death toll. But investigators also say it was an armed neighbor who stopped the shooting spree and saved lives.

