Lopez, Ingram Lead Way As Lakers Hold Off Grizz, 107-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers blew most of a 22-point lead before hanging on for their third victory in four games, 107-102 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

Rookie Kyle Kuzma had 13 points and 12 rebounds in his second career start for the Lakers, who beat Memphis at Staples Center for the fourth straight time despite the Grizzlies’ furious late rally.

Tyreke Evans scored 26 points and Mike Conley added 11 of his 23 in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies, who trailed by 15 points with 5:18 to play before rallying. Memphis trimmed the Lakers’ lead to 103-100 with 42 seconds left on Dillon Brooks’ free throws after a flagrant foul by Lopez.

But Kentavious Caldwell-Pope swiped the ball from James Ennis III moments before hitting a jumper with 19.1 seconds to play. Lopez added two free throws with 5.5 seconds left to seal it.

Los Angeles got at least nine points from seven players, including 15 apiece from Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson.

Marc Gasol had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who have lost three of four. One night after opening a five-game road trip with a win over the Clippers, Memphis didn’t rally in time to counter the Lakers’ third-quarter surge to an 86-64 lead.

One game after dropping 34 points on his former Brooklyn Nets teammates, Lopez had another big offensive night with four 3-pointers and five assists.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons sat out to rest. … Brooks scored 13 points in his second straight start.

Lakers: Caldwell-Pope scored nine points in a two-minute burst during the third quarter before going down heavily underneath the basket. He eventually walked to the locker room without aid and returned to the bench several minutes later. The team said he injured his left hip. … C Andrew Bogut sat out with back tightness. … LA recalled rookie Thomas Bryant from its G League affiliate before the game, and he was in uniform. He made his G League debut on Saturday night, getting 22 points and nine rebounds. … Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig got wild cheers when he appeared on the video board. Nashville Predators defensemen P.K. Subban and Roman Josi also attended the game.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Lakers: Open a four-game road trip against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in the latest chapter of the classic NBA rivalry.

