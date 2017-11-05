Kevin Hart Gets Serious, Beats Tiki Barber In NYC Marathon

BREAKING: Governor Says 26 Dead In Texas Church Attack | Live Coverage From CBSN | Listen To KNX 1070

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart got serious about training for the New York City Marathon. So serious, he beat former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.

The comedian and actor posted a video on Instagram that says “Marathon complete. Got my gold medal. It’s an amazing feeling. I can check this goal off my list.”

He finished his first NYC marathon in 4 hours, 5 minutes, 6 seconds. He’ll have some bragging rights on Barber, running 33 minutes faster than the 42-year-old retired football player turned broadcaster.

The 38-year-old Hart says he “cramped real bad after Mile 20” but immediately set another goal of running more marathons.

Kathrine Switzer ran her first NYC marathon since winning the title in 1974. The 70-year-old author and marathon commentator finished in 4:48:21.
Switzer was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967. She used her initials because women weren’t allowed to enter the event.

