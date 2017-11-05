Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Orange County

There are many fantastically fun indoor play gyms and playgrounds in Orange County. They range from young children only to all ages. Each does require an adult or caregiver being present at the facility, and engaged with their child’s play. These facilities are filled with fun games and activities that match a child’s to expend energy, explore, learn, and play.

Frogg’s Bounce House

16121 Brookhurst St.

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

(714) 418-0442

froggsbouncehouse.com 16121 Brookhurst St.Fountain Valley, CA 92708(714) 418-0442 Frogg’s Bounce House is the place to go for children 10 and under to bounce, jump, and slide. This indoor playground is conveniently located in Fountain City, and open to drop-in fun or private parties. The facility offers a dance room, kid’s playhouse, air hockey, movie lounge, and free wi-fi. There is something to do for everyone in the family. They are open 7 days a week at 10 am. Private parties require reservations and a deposit. Usage fees vary to age, though grandparents are always free.

We Play Loud

24350 Swartz Drive

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 328-9616

www.weplayloud.com 24350 Swartz DriveLake Forest, CA 92630(949) 328-9616 We Play Loud is located in Lake Forest. It is a 12,000 sq.ft. indoor play area for children 51 inches and under with parental supervision. The fun includes a 4 person wave slide, rainbow bridges, 6 level fireman climb, and inflatable UFOs. The facility offers drop-in play, and private parties. The play areas are filled with bright colors and a variety of play equipment in a friendly environment. There is a small cafe for snacks and refreshments. They are open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance fees vary by age and number of people.

The Nook

5541 Philadelphia St

Chino, CA 92710

(909) 364-9364

www.thenookroom.com 5541 Philadelphia StChino, CA 92710(909) 364-9364 The Nook is located in Chino, and is an indoor play area for kids 0 to 6 years old with their parents. The facility is designed to encourage children to learn, explore, and participate in age-appropriate activities. It is designed with the Japanese concept “iro-iku”, which describes using specific colors to help kids concentrate, communicate, and use their imagination. It incorporates toys and activities inside a space designed to feel safe. The interior looks comfortable like home, where parents know their children are safe. The facility is open 7 days a week. Entrance fees vary with age, and adults free.

Seascape Kids Fun

4771 E. Hunter Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92807

(714) 970-7100

www.seascapekidsfun.com 4771 E. Hunter Ave.Anaheim, CA 92807(714) 970-7100 Seascape Kids Fun is 3 stories of play areas, and it’s conveniently located in Anaheim. This award winning indoor play space for kids is filled with opportunities for open play, and private parties. The facility is slides, bounce areas, and foam ball shooting air guns. This is an all ages indoor play area, and they offer free wi-fi for parents. They offer open play time, and private parties with reservations. There is a limit of 100 people in the play areas at any given time. When the facility reaches its maximum number of people, they make a waiting list. The busiest times are weekends, holidays, and non-school days. They are open 7 days a week, and open play times are dependent on private parties. Entrance fees are $10 for kids to age 17, and adults are free.

Hippity Hop

1540 Hamner Ave.

Norco, CA 92860

(951) 817-2545

www.hippityhopplay.com 1540 Hamner Ave.Norco, CA 92860(951) 817-2545 Hippity Hop is an award-winning indoor playground located in Norco. The facility is for children 1 to 5 years old and their parents. It is 3,300 sq. ft. of space split into the indoor playground and a toddler room. It bills itself as the place for open play and birthday parties in the area. Each space is filled with age appropriate toys and activities. This set-up gives kids an opportunity to play and make new friends. The facility is open to parents bringing in outside food, and it offers a microwave to heat snacks/meals. Usage fees vary, because they offer daily admission and monthly memberships. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends depending on facility rentals.

By Karen Ulvestad