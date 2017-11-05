Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Los Angeles

5814 W. Third St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 988-1189
www.play-losangeles.com
For more than a decade, this mid-Wilshire play area has embraced the arts in such a way that no kid can resist. Drop in art classes, including Play’s signature Messy Mixed Media sessions, are all the rage while music classes mean movement too as the whole family takes part. Also on hand at this handy Third Street venue are organized gatherings like drum circles and dance parties that are open to all who frequent this happy place.
480 N. Arroyo Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 449-9144
www.kidsspacemuseum.com
Next to the legendary Rose Bowl, this Pasadena-based play palace has been around since 1979, inviting L.A. kids to get their imagination on while learning new ways to pass the time that don’t necessarily mean sticking their heads into a tablet or cell phone screen. At Kidspace Los Angeles, some of the action is inside, like the Mark Taper Foundation Early Childhood Learning Center (a no shoe, clean sock area) while some of it is outside, like the Arroyo Adventure with its messy Mud and Clay section, so be ready for both. Also know that designated nursing cubbies are on hand should the need arise.
The Playroom
14392 Ventura Blvd.
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 784-7529
theplayroomvalley.com
Nicknamed “The Hot Spot For Tots”, this Valley-based haven was designed “to inspire children to think, create, and play freely in a fun, safe and clean environment.” The Playroom delivers on that promise with all sorts of colorful diversions and a lot of opportunity for making new friends. Certain special events also captivate on designed days so check out The Playroom calendar for all options. Note: This entire Sherman Oaks outpost is a no shoe zone so take heed if you’re heading here and wear clean socks.
Giggles ‘n Hugs
3222 Glendale Galleria Way
Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 956-4847
www.gigglesnhugs.com
This Glendale-based outlet is both a play space and a restaurant combined so know that all your kids’ important needs will be met on this Giggles ‘n Hugs premises as well as at its sister location in Topanga as well. On hand in a giant kid’s only area, a castle and a pirate ship are party to your child’s inspiration to use his or her imagination. No doubt both the girls and the boys are going to have fun and they’re going to eat healthy, too, as the food served here is both organic and tasty.
1118 Ventura Blvd.
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 760-9613
www.thecoop.la.com
The Coop is one of the coolest places for your kids to hang out in Studio City. They invites parents and caregivers to have fun too as little ones check out the gift ball pit, the electronic dance floor, the rope climbing tube, the dress up area, the reading nook and much more. They’ll find plenty of toys and books to peruse and, if they want to let the sunshine in by going outside for a bit in sunny Southern California, there’s an area for that, too. Also know that while your kids can hit up the bouncy house, et al, you can join the other adults at the cappuccino bar. Good times will definitely be had by all.