Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Los Angeles

No kidding around! Los Angeles is one big playground, but the places where your youngsters like to spend time with each other don’t always mean having to be exposed to the ever-lasting Southland sun. In fact, many enticing and fun-filled, kid-friendly indoor outposts are alive and well in The City of Angels.

Play

5814 W. Third St

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 988-1189

www.play-losangeles.com 5814 W. Third StLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 988-1189 For more than a decade, this mid-Wilshire play area has embraced the arts in such a way that no kid can resist. Drop in art classes, including Play’s signature Messy Mixed Media sessions, are all the rage while music classes mean movement too as the whole family takes part. Also on hand at this handy Third Street venue are organized gatherings like drum circles and dance parties that are open to all who frequent this happy place.

Kidspace Los Angeles

480 N. Arroyo Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 449-9144

www.kidsspacemuseum.com 480 N. Arroyo Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91103(626) 449-9144 Next to the legendary Rose Bowl, this Pasadena-based play palace has been around since 1979, inviting L.A. kids to get their imagination on while learning new ways to pass the time that don’t necessarily mean sticking their heads into a tablet or cell phone screen. At Kidspace Los Angeles, some of the action is inside, like the Mark Taper Foundation Early Childhood Learning Center (a no shoe, clean sock area) while some of it is outside, like the Arroyo Adventure with its messy Mud and Clay section, so be ready for both. Also know that designated nursing cubbies are on hand should the need arise.

Venue

The Playroom

14392 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 784-7529

theplayroomvalley.com The Playroom14392 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 784-7529 Nicknamed “The Hot Spot For Tots”, this Valley-based haven was designed “to inspire children to think, create, and play freely in a fun, safe and clean environment.” The Playroom delivers on that promise with all sorts of colorful diversions and a lot of opportunity for making new friends. Certain special events also captivate on designed days so check out The Playroom calendar for all options. Note: This entire Sherman Oaks outpost is a no shoe zone so take heed if you’re heading here and wear clean socks.

Venue

Giggles ‘n Hugs

3222 Glendale Galleria Way

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 956-4847

www.gigglesnhugs.com Giggles ‘n Hugs3222 Glendale Galleria WayGlendale, CA 91210(818) 956-4847 This Glendale-based outlet is both a play space and a restaurant combined so know that all your kids’ important needs will be met on this Giggles ‘n Hugs premises as well as at its sister location in Topanga as well. On hand in a giant kid’s only area, a castle and a pirate ship are party to your child’s inspiration to use his or her imagination. No doubt both the girls and the boys are going to have fun and they’re going to eat healthy, too, as the food served here is both organic and tasty.

The Coop

1118 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 760-9613

www.thecoop.la.com 1118 Ventura Blvd.Studio City, CA 91604(818) 760-9613 The Coop is one of the coolest places for your kids to hang out in Studio City. They invites parents and caregivers to have fun too as little ones check out the gift ball pit, the electronic dance floor, the rope climbing tube, the dress up area, the reading nook and much more. They’ll find plenty of toys and books to peruse and, if they want to let the sunshine in by going outside for a bit in sunny Southern California, there’s an area for that, too. Also know that while your kids can hit up the bouncy house, et al, you can join the other adults at the cappuccino bar. Good times will definitely be had by all.

By Jane Lasky