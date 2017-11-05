Best Events & Activities This Week In Orange County – November 6

Tai Chi in the Canyon
Black Star Canyon Wilderness Park
12247 Black Star Canyon Road
Silverado, CA 92676
(714) 973-6865
www.letsgooutside.org
For a low-impact workout that gets your blood flowing and relaxes your mind, try Tai Chi. The meditative Chinese exercise will be held in Black Star Canyon Wilderness Park, allowing visitors to connect with the land and enjoy the fresh air as they let go of their stressors with movements from the Yang style of Tai Chi.
“Something Rotten”
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
www.scfta.org
Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers aiming to write a play to rival Shakespeare’s masterpieces, end up creating the very first musical production in this fun Broadway show. Prepare for a night filled with laughter as “Something Rotten” returns to the Segerstrom stage this week, running through November 19.
2017 Philharmonic Holiday House
Shuttle from Huntington Harbour Mall
16889 Algonquin Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92649
(714) 840-7542
www.philharmonicsociety.org
A special holiday-themed house beautifully decorated by local professional designers will be on display in Huntington Beach Harbor today. The waterfront home will house an on-site boutique that will give shoppers the chance to pick up some delightful and unique crafts before the Christmas season arrives. Proceeds will benefit the Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s youth music education programs.
Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks
Honda Center
2695 E. Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 704-2400
www.tokyoautomotive.com
Head to the Honda Center tonite at 7 p.m. where the Anaheim Ducks will face off against the Vancouver Canucks! Tickets are priced reasonably (unless you sit in the prime areas), so you can get in and out and experience a great game and evening for a small cost!
“A Christmas Carol” Performance with Gerald Dickens
Roger’s Gardens
2301 San Joaquin Hills Road
Corona del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 640-5800
www.rogersgardens.com
The great great grandson of Charles Dickens will be on site for a performance of “A Christmas Carol,” reading an enthralling rendition of the Dickens classic. During this one-man show, expect the younger Dickens to use unique voices and expressions for each character, bringing the story to life for over an hour in a magical way.
Fall Watercolor Floral Wreaths Workshop
Happily Ever Etched
8028 Beach Boulevard
Buena Park, CA 90620
(714) 527-4272
www.happilyeveretched.com
It’s hard to believe it, but the holidays are almost here! For some fall art inspiration, head to Happily Ever Etched’s workshop. Melissa of Patterns and Petals will lead the class, which gives guests the chance to perfect the basic principles of creating watercolor floral designs as well as arranging flowers in a stunning wreath-like painting. Focus will be on creating the petals, leaves and stems of the flowers and arranging them in a fun way.
Attend The Driftwood Festival
Doheny State Beach
25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 496-6171
www.driftwoodfest.com
Soak up the autumn sunshine at the beach this weekend. Sunday marks your last chance to attend this two-day country music festival, which features artists like Kip Moore, Chase Rice, A Thousand Horses, Raelynn, Frankie Ballard and more. There will be over 100 craft beers on site for tastings as well as local food trucks.