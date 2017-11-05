Andre Ethier A Free Agent After Dodgers Fail To Pick Up His Option

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The longest tenured Dodger is now a free agent.
The Dodgers declined Sunday to pick up Andre Ethier’s $17.5 million contract for 2018.
Ethier is now free to purse employment with all 30 MLB teams.
Under the terms of his contract, the Dodgers are giving Ethier a $2.5 million buyout. It is possible the Dodgers could resign him.
Ethier, 35, led the Dodgers with 51 post-season game appearances.
He made the Dodgers major league roster in 2006. That year, he tied for 5th in the Rookie of the Year vote. That year’s winner was Hanley Ramirez then of the Florida Marlins. Ramirez would later also play for the Dodgers.
Ethier played many outfield positions. He was an All-Star in 2010 and 11, won the Silver Slugger Award in 2009. He also won the NL Gold Glove for right field in 2011. That same year he also garnered national attention when he went on a 30-game hitting streak.
Back and leg injuries in 2016-17 he had only 58 at-bats.
He pinch hit in the seventh game of the 2017 World Series and had a pinch hit RBI for LA’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Astros. Ethier also hit a home run in game 3 NLCS against the Cubs. During this off-season, Ethier had four hits in 13 at-bats.