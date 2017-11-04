Teens Save Couple From Burning Car

COTO DE CAZA (CBSLA) — Intense flames were burning the car after it went out of control and crashed in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza.

Alex Schrier and Jeffrey Bounds, both 16, had been coming home from a Friday night football game at Santa Margarita High School when they found the Volkswagen sedan on its side.

“As soon as we got out I told him I’m calling 911 right now,” said Schrier.

“Bunch of flames coming out of the hood. Car was on its side,” said Bounds.

Bounds said his only thought was to get the two people trapped inside out.

“I found a rock in some rubble and started banging on the window,” said Bounds.

That’s when a neighbor ran up and asked him to hand over the rock and go look for something bigger.

Within seconds Bounds could hear the sound of the sunroof shattering.

Another neighbor came up and they all helped a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s out safely.

Even veteran firefighters say the boys’ quick work along with their neighbors made a huge difference.

“You can’t plan for that. You just have to have a good heart and when somebody’s in need, help them. That’s what they did,” said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi.

“I didn’t know what to say. Me and Jeffrey was shaking. Because we’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Schrier.

Both 16-year-olds say their adrenaline was pumping and they’re glad one of their neighbors smashed the sunroof.

But they say not helping was never an option.

“I think it was just the right thing to do. It’s what anyone should do in that situation,” said Schrier.

“In my mind, I thought this was the right thing to do,” said Bounds. “I have to obviously help them or else they’re going to die.”