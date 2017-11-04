4 Wounded In Shooting At Underground Gardena Concert

GARDENA (CBSLA) – Four people were injured when shots were fired at an underground hip-hop concert in Gardena overnight Friday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the shooting occurred in the area of South Main and East 163rd streets just after midnight.
Deputies responded to a call regarding a party and arrived to find a large crowd of several hundred people. While they were dispersing the crowd, shots were fired and four people were struck, LASD said.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded and transported the victims by ambulance to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. They are all expected to survive.
The shooting is believed to have occurred in the street, deputies said, but the circumstances remain under investigation. No suspects have been identified.