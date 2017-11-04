Police Hope Public Can Help Lead Them To Missing Santa Barbara Man Last Seen In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles are hoping the public can help them find a missing man.
Brett Matthew Escalera Jr. is a resident of Santa Barbara but was last seen in LA at an event.
Escalera Jr. 20, is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
He has a two centimeter mole on the back of his left elbow and another small mole behind his left eat.
Escalera Jr. was last seen at Exposition Park a week ago for a concert called “Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.’
His last phone call was at 4:20 pm on Sunday Oct. 29th.
He was last known to be wearing a light blue cotton blazer and matching pants, a dark blue long sleeve dress shirt, light brown suede shoes and brown leather belt.
His family says Escalera Jr. has special needs and requires medication.