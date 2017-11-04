Police Hope Public Can Help Lead Them To Missing Santa Barbara Man Last Seen In LA

Filed Under: Brett Matthew Escalera Jr., Los Angeles, Missing Man, Santa Barbara, Special Needs
Have you seen Brett Matthew Escalera Jr.?
(credit: Maria Richwine)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —   Police in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles are hoping the public can help them find a missing man.

Brett Matthew Escalera Jr. is a resident of Santa Barbara but was last seen in LA at an event.

Escalera Jr. 20, is described as  6 feet 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

He has a two centimeter mole on the back of his left elbow and another small mole behind his left eat.

Escalera Jr. was last seen at Exposition Park a week ago for a concert called “Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.’

His last phone call was at 4:20 pm on Sunday Oct. 29th.

He was last known to be  wearing a light blue cotton blazer and matching pants, a dark blue long sleeve dress shirt, light brown suede shoes and brown leather belt.

His family says Escalera Jr.  has special needs and requires medication.

 

