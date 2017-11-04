Man Brandishing Fake Rifle Threatens Several People At Azusa Marathon, Police Say

AZUSA (CBSLA) – A 51-year-old man armed with a replica rifle threatened several people preparing for a marathon in Azusa early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Azusa police report that Joseph Fierro was arrested at his Rancho Cucamonga home on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
At around 4:45 a.m., according to police, a man drove up to a group of 10 to 15 people who were preparing for the Canyon City Marathon at Citrus and Alosta avenues, near Azusa Pacific University.
The suspect exited his truck, pointed a rifle at the victims and made some threats, police said. He then jumped into his truck and drove away.
With the help of several other law enforcement agencies, Azusa police identified Fierro as the suspect and raided his home later Saturday, where they found replica firearms, pellets and magazines.
He was booked into jail on $50,000 bail.
Police did not disclose the nature of the threats that Fierro allegedly made or his motive. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 626-812-3200.