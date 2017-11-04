LA Rams Week 9 Injury Report: Rams Starters All Healthy For Sunday’s Matchup Against Giants

By Cedric Williams
The Los Angeles Rams released its final official injury report for its Week 9 game against the New York Giants late Friday evening, and listed no injuries for any of its players.
Los Angeles is coming off its bye week and the time off must’ve been very good to the Rams players, because the report released to the media on Friday says all 22 Rams starters are healthy and available for Sunday’s game against New York at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Rams did place backup safety Cody Davis on injured reserved on Friday, which means he will be unavailable to play for at least the next eight weeks. Davis suffered a quadriceps injury in LA’s game against Jacksonville three weeks ago and had not played since.
Other than Davis —whose roster spot will be filled by third-year man Isaiah Johnson—the Rams will be completely healthy heading into Sunday.
“It’s unfortunate, but he had that quad that just wasn’t getting any better,” coach Sean McVay said after practice on Friday. “Want to be smart, give him a full chance to recover.”
New York, on the other hand, had six players—all possible starters—ruled out for Sunday. Those players were LB Jonathan Casillas (neck); LB B.J. Goodson (ankle); OT Justin Pugh (back); OL Weston Richburg (concussion); DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) and DE Kerry Wynn (knee).
CB Donte Deayon (ankle) was listed as questionable after suffering an injury at practice on Thursday, which forced him to miss practice on Friday.