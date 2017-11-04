Fort Tejon Amber Alert Suspect Still On The Run Saturday

GORMAN (CBSLA) — A vehicle matching the description of a motorist who allegedly abducted his 2-month-old son in the Gorman area near Fort Tejon in northwest Los Angeles County was spotted Saturday morning at the L.A. International Airport, an airport police officer said.

At about 5:15 a.m., someone reported that a white pickup truck matching Jeffrey Michael Gomes’ white 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 was spotted leaving the airport’s Central Terminal Area and going eastbound on Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Airport Police Officer Rob Pedregon.

Officers reviewed video footage of the area and dispatched some units, but were unable to locate the truck, Pedregon said.

“We (then) notified our jurisdictional partners,” he said.

The abduction of Jefferson Gomes on Friday — allegedly by his biological father, 42-year-old Jeffrey Michael Gomes — followed some kind of domestic violence incident, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The boy was last seen at 1:20 p.m. Friday in his father’s pickup truck, which was towing an approximately 28-foot toy hauler” trailer, Navarro- Suarez said.

Jeffrey Gomes fled from the area of Zenobia Way, just north of state Route 138 in Lebec and was believed to be heading north on Interstate 5, the deputy said Friday.

The action prompted an Amber Alert and authorities warned that the suspect may be armed and dangerous.

The pickup truck has the California license plate number 02390P1.

The boy was wearing a navy blue onesie and his father a black shirt, grey hat and blue jeans.

Anyone who spots the vehicle, the suspect or the child, was urged to call 911.

